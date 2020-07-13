Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Sue Mountstevens is inviting people in the Burnham-On-Sea area to submit their questions concerning policing for next week’s Facebook Live.

The PCC is encouraging local people to share their questions and concerns with her ahead of the webchat Chief Constable Andy Marsh on Tuesday 21 July at 2pm.

You can submit your questions by tweeting the PCC at @AandSPCC or by sending the PCC a Facebook message at @AandSPCC.

The Facebook Live session will be available at @AandSPCC and the PCC’s website.