Burnham-On-Sea’s tourist information centre re-opens today (Monday, July 13th) with a new-look kiosk serving area and Covid safety measures.

The centre, on the South Esplanade, is now open to help visitors over the summer holiday season.

A new kiosk area has been built in the foyer where visitors are served from behind the safety of a perspex screen.

“We are delighted to be re-opening, albeit with restrictive measures in place to ensure safety for our customers and volunteers and in line with  government guidance,” manager Ian Jefferies told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

He added: “Customers will only be allowed into the foyer entrance and one at a time, but we felt it really important that we now open to assist all our local businesses when they need our help the most.”

He adds: “Our volunteers will be running two shifts per day of 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm, seven days per week. The hour-long break ensures that we are able to do a thorough clean and reduces risk of contamination between the staff change over.”

The centre is run by volunteers from community group BIARS – Burnham Information and Rescue Support.

 

 
