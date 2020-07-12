Burnham-On-Sea rescue hovercraft

Burnham-On-Sea rescue hovercraft was called to Weston beach on Sunday (July 13th) after concerns for a person ‘struggling in mud’.

The BARB Search & Rescue team was called out just after 5.20pm by Coastguards to help the man in mud near the Grand Pier.

A BARB spokesman said: “Our crews were tasked at 5.22pm by Coastguards to reports of a person struggling in mud around the Knightstone area of Weston beach.”

“One of BARB’s hovercrafts was sent immediately to the scene, alongside Weston and Clevedon Coastguards, and Avon Fire & Rescue’s FireFly hovercraft.”
“As BARB’s crew arrived on scene, news came through that the man had successfully self-rescued.”
“Safety advice was given to the man by Coastguards plus several other people who were also far out in the mud. This was another great multi-agency incident with a positive outcome.”
 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR