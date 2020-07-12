Burnham-On-Sea rescue hovercraft was called to Weston beach on Sunday (July 13th) after concerns for a person ‘struggling in mud’.

The BARB Search & Rescue team was called out just after 5.20pm by Coastguards to help the man in mud near the Grand Pier.

A BARB spokesman said: “Our crews were tasked at 5.22pm by Coastguards to reports of a person struggling in mud around the Knightstone area of Weston beach.”

“One of BARB’s hovercrafts was sent immediately to the scene, alongside Weston and Clevedon Coastguards, and Avon Fire & Rescue’s FireFly hovercraft.”

“As BARB’s crew arrived on scene, news came through that the man had successfully self-rescued.”

“Safety advice was given to the man by Coastguards plus several other people who were also far out in the mud. This was another great multi-agency incident with a positive outcome.”