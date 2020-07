Beaches in Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean saw their busiest weekend of the year so far as the easing of the lockdown combined with warm weather to attract people.

Residents and visitors took advantage of the mild temperatures while abiding by social distancing guidelines to use the beaches, as pictured here.

Scores of vehicles were also parked on the beaches at Brean and Berrow where the delayed start to the summer season got underway.