The layout of Burnham-On-Sea’s pedestrianisation scheme has been altered from today (Monday, July 27th) ‘on safety grounds’.

The section of High Street between College Street and Cross Street has been pedestrianised and is therefore now closed to traffic, creating a continuous pedestrian zone on the High street between Regent Street and Adam Street. The southern end of the open High Street remains unchanged.

A Town Council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “When the revised system was implemented on 20th July, the Town Council resolved to work with Somerset County Council to keep the scheme under review to ensure it meets safety standards and the needs of the town.”

“This monitoring heard concerns about the road safety of the closures, which alternated closed and opened sections of High Street.”

“It has been shown that, despite signage, pedestrians found the revised system confusing and were walking in the open section of High Street, with traffic.”

“These concerns have been shared with Somerset County Council, the responsible body, which has taken the decision to close the section of High Street between College Street and Cross Street, subsequently making College Street West one-way to vehicles in the direction of the sea front.”

“Somerset County Council has stated to the Town Council that it will continue to monitor the scheme and will consider any feedback requiring further adjustment/adaption.”

“The Town Council will continue to seek and provide feedback to assist that assessment.”