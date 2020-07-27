Brent Knoll’s emergency village shop has extended its opening hours following demand from customers.

The community shop – which replaced the closed village shop and Post Office – now been trading for three months and is running at a profit.

Part of the profit, and the appeal, is delivered by the special events arranged at the Community Shop. Those events include a weekly Coffee Morning, when volunteers serve Italian speciality coffees outside the shop.

A recent survey, conducted online and with paper questionnaires, revealed that the biggest request from villagers was for extended opening hours.

The shop volunteers have therefore responded by being open every day. They have also expanded weekday opening from 9am to 12 noon, boosted Saturday opening to include afternoon access from 2 to 4.30pm, and started to open from 9 to 11am on Sundays.

“We are community volunteers, dedicated to providing a shop service to our community”, said David Sturgess, a member of the group’s Steering Group.

“We listened to the responses to our latest community survey and have worked to deliver what those respondents wanted – an expansion of our opening hours. This has only been possible because of the enthusiastic support ot our volunteers.”

The Brent Knoll community shop’s steering group has now agreed to remain open throughout August and September.