A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a collision with a vehicle in Burnham-On-Sea on Thursday evening (March 16th).

Love Lane was temporarily closed for an hour while emergency services were at the incident in Love Lane between the Tesco roundabout and The Rosewood pub.

A Police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services were called at 7.10pm on Thursday 16th March. A pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance following a collision in Love Lane, Burnham-On-Sea.”

“The pedestrian was in collision with a blue Peugeot 208. Thankfully their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.”

“The road was closed while police and ambulance crews attended and pending recovery of the car. If you witnessed the collision or have any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help the police investigation please call 101 and give log number 840 of 16th March.”