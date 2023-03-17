Burnham-On-Sea Police are appealing for witnesses following a huge fire in a derelict building in East Brent earlier this week.

As first reported here, crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Crediton, Taunton, Bridgwater, Nether Stowey, Street, Wellington, Yeovil and Cheddar were called to East Brent shortly before 1.20pm on Monday March 13th.

Police were called by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service to the building in Brent Road, East Brent and an investigation has been launched to establish the cause.

PC Charlotte Bradley, officer in the case, says: “We are looking for anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time of, or prior to the incident.”

“We are especially keen to speak to a man who was cycling in the area at the time. He is described as a white adult teenager, of slim build, with dark hair.”

She adds: “The structural integrity of the building has been damaged and the property is not safe to enter.”

“If you have any information or have any relevant footage which could aid our investigation, please call us.”

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223059311 or complete the online appeals form.

Photos of the blaze underway in East Brent (Taunton Fire Station / Kayden Wright)