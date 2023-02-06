A bumper-sized 12lb 6oz cod was reeled in by a fisherman in the waters off Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday (February 5th), becoming one of the biggest local catches of the year so far.

Fred Saxby, pictured above, caught the cod from his boat, Four Buoys, during the first competition of the year run by Burnham Boat Owners Sea Angling Association.

Several large Thornback Ray were also caught during the annual nine-hour Fred Peters Trophy, pictured here.

Five boats with 13 people onboard, including one junior member, took part during a day of calm sea conditions in the Bristol Channel.

The Thornback Ray were returned back to the sea alive after being weighed in.