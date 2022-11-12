A ceremony and fly-past were held on Friday (November 11th) to mark Armistice Day in Burnham-On-Sea.

In Burnham, a short act of remembrance was held next to the town’s flag pole in Old Station Approach at 11am where over 50 residents watched on.

Cllr Barbara Vickers, pictured below, led the proceedings alongside Mayor’s Chaplain Rev Jonathan Philpot, and representatives of the Royal British Legion.

There was two minutes silence to remember those local people who gave their lives in conflicts followed by prayers.

Other ceremonies were also held in Highbridge at King Alfred School and at Stratton House care home in Burnham.

Meanwhile, Middlezoy Flying Group also performed a flypast over Burnham and the surrounding area to mark the day. Two planes took part insread of four due to low cloud.

The day is observed on November 11th to recall the end of hostilities of World War I on that date in 1918. Hostilities formally ended “at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month”, in accordance with the armistice signed by representatives of Germany and the Entente that morning.

Pictured: Burnham’s Armistice Day ceremony and aircraft fly-past (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com & Nick Whetstone)