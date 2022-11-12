Avon and Somerset Police has found around one in eight drivers pulled over by Police on the M5 during a special operation were committing offences.

Officers from the force’s roads policing unit have checked a total of 293 vehicles on the motorway in Somerset during recent days as part of its ongoing Operation Tramline initiative.

Of those, 37 vehicles were found to be committing offences. Police say there was one arrest for drug driving while 26 people were not wearing seatbelts; two were using their mobile phones, one person was driving without due care; two drivers had load security issues; two were speeding; and three were for ‘construction and use’ breaches.

The Operation Tramline HGV cabs are part of a national safety initiative launched by National Highways to support roads policing. The unmarked HGV cabs are now used frequently to reduce the number of incidents on motorways.