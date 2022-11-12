Burnham-On-Sea library hosted its first ever ‘Grave Talk’ event earlier this week, overseen by Reverend Sharon Eldergill from St Andrew’s Church.

Grave Talk is a cafe space where conversations surrounding death can take place in a relaxed and informal atmosphere over a cuppa and cake.

Reverend Sharon says: “The event was a friendly and interesting, with discussions ranging from the some of the practicalities surrounding death and dying, to philosophical questions such as ‘why are we here?’ ‘I guess that one comes under ‘to be continued..”

Rebecca Palmer, Development Officer for Health and Well being at Somerset Libraries added: “We spoke about life and death and delved into our thoughts surrounding these subjects.”

“We are a Death Positive Library and you can find a great collection of books on the subject. We are hoping this will become a regular event in the future.”