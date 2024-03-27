Burnham-On-Sea Scouts have held their popular Easter Fayre.

A variety of stalls and Easter activities were set up in the Scouts building at the BASC Ground last weekend.

The group’s leader Jacob Beard says: “Thank you to everyone who supported our Easter Fayre at the weekend — we raised an incredible £1,281.90 for the group and a further £169.50 for the scouts summer camp.”

“Thank you so much to everyone who came along and to all the scouts, leaders and trustee board members who helped make the event a success.”

 
