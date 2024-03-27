Burnham Heritage Group has started a history quiz around the streets of the town over the Easter holidays.

Residents and visitors are being challenged to find the names on 33 signs mentioned on the entry form.

“It’s a great chance to explore the town with families while learning a little about the history of Burnham,” says the group’s Ann Popham.

Entry forms, costing 20p each, are available from Hurleys newsagents and Superchips in the High Street.

The closing date for entries is May 17th. A small prize will be given to the winner with the most correct answers.