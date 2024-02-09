A new ‘immersive’ art exhibition has opened in Highbridge this week, featuring artwork, poetry and a wildlife soundtrack.

Artist Sally Light, Reverend Martin Little and curator Sami Green have opened the ‘Folk and Locus’ exhibition at St John’s Church.

Sally opened the new display on Thursday evening (February 8th) with a short talk outlining her experiences as a mender at Fox’s Mill in Wellington which have inspired her art.

“The exhibition includes colourful linen prints of foliage and wildlife around the mill with the sounds of wildlife and flowing water, and poetry to give an immersive experience,” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com

‘Folk and Locus’ is a community-centred project funded by Somerset Community Foundation with the support of the Engine Room.

Sami Green said: “As part of the exhibition, we are aiming to reach new audiences and engage members of the community in things they would not normally be able to access.”

“She stitches together the oral traditions and cultural heritage of her experiences as a mender at Fox’s Mill with her deep sense of place captured in digital images.”

“The show combines the song of the loom, leat, and countryside through audio sampling, poetry readings, and prints on cloth.”

“We welcome visitors free of charge to the exhibition daily between 10am and 3pm until March 23rd while services are not being held.”

“Locals can also attend a ‘Rag Rug’ workshop that Sally is offering alongside the Repair Cafe at the Purple Spoon in Highbridge on March 16th between 10am and 1pm.”

Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Lesley Millard, who attended Thursday’s opening, added: “I would like to thank Rev Little for supporting the creative arts in this way.”

”Sally Light has produced a beautiful, thought-provoking exhibition. She has brought together poetry, nature, colour, and imagery. It is good to have it so accessible to the community.”