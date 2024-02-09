Members of the Friends of Burnham Beach have carried out a ‘hit squad’ clean-up opeation of a local roadside this week.

The committee members cleaned the verges and rhynes of discarded litter on Wednesday (February 7th) along Burnham Moor Lane.

“Five of us spent about an hour and a half picking up rubbish around the motorway bridge area and collected over 20 bags of litter,” says a spokeswoman.

“We have cleaned up this area four or five times over the last few years and it never fails to amaze us how many cans, bottles, crisp packets and fast food detritus are discarded along this area. We are also collecting a lot more single use plastic vapes.”

A similar clean-up operation took place in 2022 next to the Aldi store in Highbridge.