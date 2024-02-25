Somerset Council has granted final approval for plans to build two new flats on the site of Highbridge’s former Gospel Tabernacle Church.

As we reported here last year, the site in Newtown Road has been earmarked for a modern two-storey development of two new flats.

The church was knocked down in 2016 after it fell into a state of disrepair, despite some local opposition, as reported here at the time.

A further planning application was submitted last summer by Burnham Waste Ltd for plans to construct two residential flats at the site. It includes off-street parking for up to four vehicles and a separate storage area.

Somerset Council gave the final go-ahead to the planning application on Friday February 23rd.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council had also supported the planning application.

Cllr Barbara Vickers told the Town Council meeting: “I support this. They are two decent sized flats with secure storage for bicycles and adequate parking.” Cllr Peter Clayton added: “I’m in support too – it will tidy up that area immensely.”

The applicant’s design and access statement says: “The building had not been used in over 10 years when permission was granted in 2016 to demolish after the building became unsafe.”

“Newtown Road is adjacent to Ladd Close and Tyler Way – both areas that have seen recent developments. The proposed property would property would provide two two-bedroom flats in line with the national housing standards, with off-street parking for four vehicles and including cycle storage at the rear of the property.” “The appearance of the building to stay in keeping with the location and with the use of render and some brick. The access to the property would be from Newtown Road. However, two parking spaces would be accessed from King Street.” The former church was originally built as a Seaman’s Mission before it became the Plymouth Brethren Gospel Hall. It closed in the early 1950s but reopened in 1973 and remained in use until the opening of the Gospel Tabernacle Evangelical Church in 1998.