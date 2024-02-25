The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for more heavy rain in Somerset today (Sunday, February 25th).

The yellow weather warning runs from 6am until 6pm.

A Met Office spokesman says: “Rain is expected to move northeastwards across parts of Southwest England on Sunday morning, persisting through much of the day before slowly dying out later in the afternoon. 15 to 25 mm rainfall is likely quite widely with perhaps up to 40 mm in a few places.”

“With saturated ground, this may lead to some flooding and disruption.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows the rain be heaviest in our area from 11am-4pm.