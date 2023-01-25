Proposals to build a new housing development of 40 new homes in the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea have drawn objections from local councillors and residents.

45 letters have been sent to the district council by residents on the proposals with the vast majority objecting against the scheme, citing overdevelopment, road safety connerns and the impact on the local environment among the reasons.

It comes after Matthew Wall submitted outline plans for up to 40 houses on land north of the Mark Causeway in the village of Mark. The plans include provision of a community orchard and parking spaces for the nearby Mark First School, with pedestrian access being provided from the new development.

The plans – first featured here last year – would also see a new orchard being created on the southern edge of the development to provide some screening from existing nearby homes, with further landscaping planned. Of the 40 homes planned for the site, 16 would be affordable, exceeding the district council’s 30 per cent target for new developments.

A new car park would also be created at the south-west corner, providing 38 parking spaces with eight electric vehicle charging points.

Mark Parish councillors have also considered the proposals and raised a number of concerns. A Mark Parish Council spokesman says: “Mark Parish Council recommend that the proposal be refused.”

“Mark is a Tier 3 Settlement and the proposal is clearly in contravention of Local Plan Policy T3a, relating to development in Tier 3 settlements as it fails to meet all of the requirements listed in the policy.”

“Mark Causeway is a linear settlement with only ribbon development along either side of the road. There are no modern estates off The Causeway and therefore this proposal would be totally alien to the built form.”

“Residents living in the immediate vicinity have advised that it is inevitable that there will be loss of amenity and disturbance. Any new houses are likely to be more prominent, increasing the risk of overlooking, by reason of raised levels to minimise flood risk etc.”

“There is also concern regarding the adequacy of the sewerage system to cater for the additional new properties proposed. It was evident that no meaningful and robust engagement and consultation took place, certainly with the local community, before the application was submitted.”

“The proposal is also contrary to Policy D14 as it fails to demonstrate a safe access and will be car dependent. The proposed main access, which is the subject of full permission, will have restricted visibility at its junction with The Causeway to the east which will be very difficult to overcome.”

A spokesman for investment management company APG, who are representing Mr. Wall, says: “The site has been arranged to allow for a high density to the south of the site and a lower density to the north. This provides a sufficient buffer from the bridleway to the north and keeps street lighting to the centre.”

“The site layout focuses the denser housing at the heart and will filter out to provide a soft rural edge with a landscape buffer in both the north and south of the site. The scheme is therefore a well considered development which will be an attractive and positive addition to Mark.”

A decision on the plans — reference number 33/22/00047 — is expected to be made by Sedgemoor District Council soon.