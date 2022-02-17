A local landowner has come forward to offer a group of Burnham-On-Sea residents an area of land that could be used for allotments.

It comes after a group of residents issued an appeal earlier this year for the public’s help in trying to find an area of suitable local land.

Local resident Karen Downward says: “Burnham-Without residents have been approached by a landowner with the perfect piece of land to rent to turn into allotments.”

“Before we can finalise arrangements with the landowner and start planting, we need to set up an Allotment Association to oversee the allotments.”

“With the assistance of the National Allotment Society, we will be holding a meeting at the Watchfield Village Hall in Watchfield – opposite Rich’s Cider Farm – on Saturday 26th February at 10am.”

“Any residents from Burnham-Without or the surrounding areas who are interested in joining the new Association and applying for an allotment are invited to join us.”

If you have any questions, email Karen at burnhamwithoutallotments@gmail.com