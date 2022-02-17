Berrow Conservation Group is holding an open meeting next week when the boss of Somerset Waste Partnership will be discussing the new Recycle More service which is currently being introduced across the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The enhanced weekly recycling sercvice is being rolled out across our area from the end of February and general collections of rubbish will become three-weekly at the same time.

Mickey Green, the managing director of Somerset Waste Partnership, will be the special guest at the Berrow Conservation Group meeting on Tuesday February 22nd in Berrow Village Hall at 7.30pm.

“He will be giving details about the new Recycle More scheme and will tell us exactly what is being recycled in Somerset, how and where it is recycled and what the end products are,” says a spokesperson for the group. “This meeting will provide the perfect opportunity for people to ask questions and get answers.”

“We have been asked to encourage as many people along as possible – not just Berrow Conservation Group members – and so this meeting is open to all.”

Entry is £2 for Berrow Conservation Group members and £3 for visitors. Tea, coffee and biscuuits are available after the talk.