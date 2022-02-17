Town councillors have this week supported plans by a guesthouse on Burnham-On-Sea seafront to be transformed into 13 self-contained holiday letting units.

At a meeting of the Town Council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday evening (February 16th), the planning application from Domo Developments Limited was considered for a change of use for the Round Tower Guesthouse on the North Esplanade.

The plans cover the conversion of the seafront property into 13 units, plus the erection of a two-storey rear east extension on the site of an existing store which is to be demolished.

Cllr Andy Brewer noted that the guesthouse is in Burnham’s Conservation Area, but he added: “There is no signficant change planned to the front of the building and there is some detail in the application about retaining the style and character but possibly breaking up the colour of the frontage there could be a couple of different colours.”

Cllr Louise Parkin said: “Given that there are 13 flats, there are only parking spaces – that doesn’t take into account that there are some 2-bed flats. However, the whole seafront is free from 6pm-8am and there are nearby car parks, I personally have no issues. It could be said that being so close to the town centre, parking might be irrelevant. The change of use from guesthouse to flats is only marginal in terms of business and personally I think it would be beneficial to the town. We don’t have many towns left in the town – we are more of a self-serve holiday destination and this will cater for that.”

Cllr Sue Harvey added: “I think it does make good use of the existing site of the building – it’s not going to be enlarged enormausly or changed and I think it would be good. It makes a consderable investment. It would be good to see the historic round tower in use as well – that will be a lovely apartment when it’s done. I support this, I think it’s good for the town.”

Cllr Paul Wynn added: “My only question is about their idea of painting the property in different colours. Will it be pastel colours and subtle?”

Cllr Andy Brewer added: “It is encouraging to see the investment and to give the building a bit of a refresh. I do have some reservations about it being a scheme of 13 apartments and there are only 11 parking spaces. The parking is very tight for some vehicles to move and come out… Highways have marked it for more consideration. However, we are supportive of the change of use.”

The developer says: “The proposed change of use development to the existing guesthouse will provide high quality holiday lettings in the form of self-contained units. The proposed change of use and associated alterations will create 7 two-bedroom units, 5 single-bedroom units and a single studio unit.”

”This approach has been adopted to ensure there is a variety of accommodation types to cater for varying group sizes.”

“The proposed change of use and associated works will create an appropriate and high-quality addition to Burnham-On-Sea’s holiday accommodation. Self-contained accommodation will ensure that local retail and catering based businesses will benefit from potential additional customers and the restoration of the building will have a positive impact towards the rejuvenation of the town.”

Town councillors decided to support the application “on the grounds of extra investment on tourism in the town” but they added that they “would like confirmation that vehicles can enter the car park enter and egress in a forward gear.”

A final decision now rests with Sedgemoor District Council.

The guesthouse remains open for business as usual.