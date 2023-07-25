Burnham-On-Sea Police have this week issued a fresh appeal for information amid their continuing investigation into an attempted robbery at the town’s Nationwide Building Society on Friday 14th July.

Officers were called just before 1.30pm to the Nationwide Building Society branch in the High Street where a man had entered and reportedly threatened the employees. Nothing was taken and no-one was injured, but staff were left shaken, as reported here.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “A man in his 40s has attended a voluntary police interview in connection with this incident.”

“Enquiries are ongoing and we’d continue to ask any witnesses or people with dashcam or other information to call 101 and quote reference number 522316862.”

Two people – a man and a woman – were arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery on the same day as the incident and then released on bail on Saturday July 15th.

During the incident, officers attended the scene, including armed officers, and the National Police Air Service helicopter was also deployed to help carry out a thorough search of the area.

Detective Sergeant Duncan Verel told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our investigation into this attempted robbery is ongoing and as part of our enquiries we are seeking information about a man who was seen in the area dressed in all black, including a balaclava, shortly before 1.30pm.”

“He is believed to have walked from the Chapel Street area towards the High Street and was in possession of a yellow carrier bag. A very short while later, he was seen towards the Esplanade and in the general direction of Vicarage Street.”

“We’re particularly keen to hear from witnesses who have not yet come forward, or anyone who was driving in the area and may have dashcam footage that may be helpful to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to call Police on 101, giving the call handler the reference number 5223168621.