A colourful Poppy-themed display has been unveiled at Highbridge’s Southwell Gardens to mark the upcoming Remembrance Day.

Highbridge War Memorial Trust and Burnham & Highbridge Mens Shed have teamed up to produce the impressive display, pictured here.

Sharon Reid from Highbridge War Memorial Trust told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Having approached the Burnham & Highbridge Mens Shed Group with an idea, two members, Russel Gleed and Malcom Newton, agreed to make two soldiers to add to our display this year while Mike McCleary added the weatherproofing.”

“This was made and finished in time for the installation over the weekend in readiness for Remembrance Sunday.“

“The Trustees are truly grateful for this together with our team of crafters for the added poppies again this year.

“The gates to the sunken garden will be open 10-4, both Saturday and Sunday 11th & 12th November for anyone wishing to pay their respects, lay a wreath or install some other token.”

“It is hoped that the unknown piper will again be in attendance with their personal tribute to the fallen.”