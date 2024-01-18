A prominent building in the middle of Burnham-On-Sea seafront has gone on sale.

The property at 2 The Esplanade, which is located close to the seafront Showboat amusements arcade, has a price tag of £475,000.

Two shops – Hazza Vapes and Shirley’s Sparkles – opened last year on the ground floor of the building and both still occupy the commercial units at the property and continue to trade.

A&F Estate Agents says: “The property comprises three flats and two Shop Units – one unit, currently split into two shops.”

“The First and Second Floor Flats occupy the majority of those two floors, whilst the Ground Floor Flat is to the rear of the shops and could easily be connected, should the owner/occupier wish to run a home and business. There is a forecourt/parking area at the front of the property.” More details are on RightMove.