A dozen residents in Burnham-On-Sea have raised formal objections over proposals by national pizza chain Domino’s to open a new take-away in the town centre.

The company hopes to launch a new outlet in Victoria Street in the vacant building previously occupied by Barclays Bank.

Members of the Town Council’s Planning Applications Committee voiced concerns over potential late night noise when they considered the Domino’s plans last month, as reported here. Councillors voted to allow the pizza chain to open until 1am, instead of 3am as requested by the company.

12 residents have since written to Sedgemoor District Council to lodge objections against the scheme, while two have written in support of the planning application.

One resident in Adam Street objects on the grounds of increased noise, anti-social behaviour, litter, cooking smells, traffic congestion, increased strain on parking, and that it would be ‘out of keeping’ in Victoria Street.

Another resident in College Street states the take-away would “bring disaster to small food businesses,” causing a loss of jobs and creating more vacancies.

Another resident in Victoria Street living close to the proposed site adds the take-away would “cause undue disturbance through noise and odours to residential homes which abut the site and those nearby.” He adds that proposal “should be considered unacceptable.”

A further resident in Victoria Street living next to the proposed site has written an extensive objection document on the grounds it would “contravene planning policy, be significantly out of character, and that there is insufficient parking on site, would create additional traffic, increase anti-social behaviour, noise and crime.”

The landlord of two properties in Victoria Street has added his objection to the list as well, stating the take-away would be “out of character with the current vision for the Neighbourhood Plan.. and create additional noise, anti-social behaviour, traffic congestion, increased litter in the heart of Burnham’s conservation area.” He also points out that the alleyway is too narrow for commercial waste collection. “The hours are massively out of sync.. this type of business may suit a city where noise never stops.”

The owner of a new pizza take-away in College Street has also lodged an objection, citing that the proposal could result in empty shops and job losses in Burnham town centre.

The plans have drawn some support too: Steve Scott at Scotts Furnishing in Victoria Street is supporting the application, explaining: “Retail areas are suffering and there is less demand for more traditional uses, therefore this alternative use of a redundant bank building must, in my opinion, be beneficial to this important retail trading area of our town.”

He adds: “I have traded opposite since 1986, and thankfully our business is doing well, but eventually if all the properties surrounding us are either long term empty or the ground floors used for residential purposes, we would be left out on a limb. Hopefully the recent planning approval to convert the old job centre into a convenience store will together with this application ensure that Victoria Street can continue to play an important role in the future of Burnham town centre.”

Steve also added that the pizza chain will be perfectly located outside our cinema, social club and close to a theatre for pre-show and post-show food.

A resident in Talbot Close has also written to the council in support of the plans: “I am fully in support of the application. Burnham town centre has fallen into disrepair due to a lack of investment and foot traffic. A big business name like this will create large employment than average and a known quality food location to provide needed competition in this town. Hopefully this will spur on other big names to enter Burnham and Highbridge.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Phil Harvey has also written to Sedgemoor District Council objecting against the scheme. He notes that it contravenes parts of the Local Plan and Burnham’s Neighbourhood Plan around the impact on residential properties due to the early morning closing time, also maintaining the character of the building, and a possible negative impact on existing firms.

The planning application, reference 11/20/00151, will ultimately be decided by Sedgemoor District Council.

Barclays closed its Burnham branch at the site in October 2018, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here at the time. The property has been vacant ever since.