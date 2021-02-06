Cold air from Russia and Eastern Europe will be moving across the south over the coming days, bringing icy conditions and a risk of wintry weather.

Rain will increasingly turn to snow as the cold air spills across the the UK, says the Met Office, which has issued a yellow weather warning across parts of the south from Saturday through to Wednesday.

There will be strong easterly winds during this period and daytime temperatures will stay in low single figures for much of the country and the bitter winds will make it feel even colder.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows light snow is possible and temperatures not exceeding 2°C from Monday through to the middle of the week.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page says: “The UK is in for a notably cold and snowy period over the next week, with very cold air in place over the whole of the UK by Sunday.”

“Showers will see snow accumulating across eastern areas. Within the Amber warning area, more widespread snow is expected and we could see 5-10 cm of snow quite widely, with a chance that a few places could see as much as 15-20 cm. With such severe weather around it’s important to keep up to date with the latest forecast.”

Dr Owen Landeg, Group Leader, Extreme Events and Health Protection at PHE, said: “Cold weather isn’t just uncomfortable it can have a serious impact on health. For older people and those with heart and lung problems it can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.”

“So, it’s really crucial at this time to remember to check on frail or older neighbours or relatives, especially those living alone or who have serious illnesses.”

“Make a call, or socially-distanced doorstep visit if they live close by, to remind them of some simple but important health tips such as heating their home to at least 18 C (64.4 F) and to keep up to date with the forecast. It’s also helpful to check they have enough food and drinks and any medicines they need. This will help them to stay warm and stay well.”

The cold air is likely to remain in place through next week.

RAC spokesman Ben Aldous said: “For anyone who has to drive, we’d strongly advise making sure their vehicle is ready for the cold. This means checking oil, coolant and screenwash levels, as well ensuring the tyres have plenty of tread and are inflated properly.”

“Large amounts of snow on vehicles should be cleared before setting off to avoid it falling on to other road users. And never attempt to use the windscreen wipers to clear an icy or snowy windscreen – you risk damaging not only the wipers but the linkages too, which could be a more costly repair.”

Pictured: Drone photos gave a birds-eye view of the Burnham-On-Sea area last month, photographed by James Whitrow / Horizon Visual