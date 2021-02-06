Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents have this week been reminded that ballcourts and outdoor gyms are still closed due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun says: “We are reminding residents that, in line with Government advice, our ballcourts and outdoor gyms are closed to help reduce the spread of Coronavirus.”

“Several people have been using them and the Police have become involved. The regulations are in place to stop the spread, protect the NHS and save lives.”

“The public are asked to take heed of the closure notices and fencing in place.”

“As soon as the government relax the regulations, we will re-open these facilities as soon as it is safe to do so.”