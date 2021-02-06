Somerset County Council says it will be continuing to provide food support for families in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area during the upcoming February half-term.

The Council has used funding from the Winter Covid Grant Scheme to ensure families with children eligible for Free School Meals will receive food or vouchers during the holiday and has asked schools to help deliver this targeted food support.

Somerset County Council has also provided additional funding so that more families and children needing support over half-term can receive help.

Councillor Frances Nicholson, Lead Member for Children’s Services, said: “Somerset County Council has been working closely with partners throughout the pandemic to ensure there has been sufficient food support for those who need it.”

“As we promised last autumn, we are pleased to be able to continue this work by providing funding for the February half-term which will ensure food support is available for Somerset families over the holiday period.”

“I’d also like to express our thanks to all of the school staff who have been instrumental in arranging the extra vouchers for families.”

Somerset County Council used funding from the Winter Covid Grant scheme to provide food vouchers over the Christmas holidays, and during term time allocated an additional £427,000 to Somerset schools to enhance the level of food provided and meet dietary requirements.

Support for schools is just part of a much wider network of support in the county during the pandemic which has ensured people in Somerset have access to food, personal, financial and emotional support.

Somerset’s local authorities are working with organisations including foodbanks, FareShare, HIS Church, Somerset Community Council Village Agents and many voluntary and community groups across Somerset to provide food items and frozen meals for immediate use, as well as supporting the development of new community pantries and larders to help communities have longer term sustainable solutions in place.

The Somerset Coronavirus Support Helpline number, 0300 790 6275, is open seven days a week from 8am to 6pm, offering a range of support – from help accessing food or medicines, to emotional and financial support, and employment, skills and business advice.