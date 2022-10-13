A service was held at Wells Cathedral over the weekend to celebrate the work of the Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset, who is set to retire at the end of October.

Annie Maw has been the monarch’s representative in the county for nearly eight years, and described it as the ‘greatest honour’ of her life.

Mrs Maw said: “It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve the monarchy and the people of Somerset in this role. It truly has been an immense privilege.”

“Eight years really have flown by and they have given me so many joyous memories. I hope that maybe I’ve done a few things which might be helpful, because that’s the whole purpose of it.”

One of Mrs Maw’s final duties as Lord-Lieutenant was helping to plant a Field Maple Tree on behalf of the County of Somerset, in the Camry Garden of Wells Cathedral, as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mohammed Saddiq, who is Executive Director of Operations at Wessex Water and currently a Deputy Lieutenant, will succeed Annie Maw as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset at the end of October.

He said: “Annie has done an absolutely amazing job. I will be honoured to continue the legacy of Annie and to do that in a way by working with the communities.”

The service in Wells was attended by dignitaries from across the county, including the Mayor of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, Cllr Lesley Millard.