RNLI scroll marking charity’s 200th year visits Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat station

Representatives from Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat station and fundraising branch tok part in the next stage of the RNLI’s celebrations marking its 200th anniversary on Sunday (21st April).

The RNLI’s ‘Connecting our Communities’ relay-style event sees a scroll, bearing the RNLI pledge, being passed through RNLI lifeboat stations, lifeguard units and fundraising branches around the UK and Ireland and being signed by representatives along the route.

Beneath the pledge, printed in seven languages (English, Irish Gaelic, Welsh, Scottish Gaelic, Ulster Scots, Manx, and Cornish), it says: ‘Signed in 2024 by representatives of the RNLI’s lifesaving communities, on behalf of all who strive to save every one.’

At Burnham-On-Sea Lifeboat station, lifeboat volunteers and designated fundraising volunteers attended the signing of the scroll on Sunday, as pictured here. Members of the public were also able to pop into the station for a cuppa and have a ‘brew with the crew’.

Signing the scroll at Burnham lifeboat station were Launch Authority/Helm – Scot Rundle, Fundraising Chair – Denise Gocher, RNLI shop Manager – Maureen Philp, Water Safety Officer/DLA – Nigel Morton, Lifeguard – Megan Rundle, and Launch Authority – Phil Counsell.

Burnham-On-Sea Lifeboat Operations Manager Matt Davies adds: “It is great to see the journey of the scroll, which is an honour for us, and I wish the scroll team every success in their travels.”

The scroll began its journey on Monday 4th March at a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to mark the charity’s official 200th anniversary, where it was signed by RNLI President, HRH The Duke of Kent, as well as the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Dean of Westminster, the RNLI’s Chair and the RNLI’s Chief Executive.

Over the course of seven months, the five-metre-long scroll will pass through 240 RNLI locations around the UK and Ireland.