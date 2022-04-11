Residents have been left bemused by the partial repainting of road safety markings in Burnham-On-Sea town centre following recent roadworks.

Wales & West Utilities recently completed gas pipe works in the town centre and, after digging up several roads, it has only been repainting the markings on the road surface affected by its work.

In Burnham’s Victoria Street it has restored part of the ‘No’ lettering on the road surface where it laid new tarmac, but not painting the rest of the faded ‘entry’ wording, which is maintained by Somerset County Council Highways.

Reader Nick Whetstone says: “It’s rather sad to think that the whole sign could not have been repainted. A little bit more paint and not a lot more time, and the job would have been done, and not needed doing again for some time.”

“Of course the argument will be that the the company who did the gas work are not responsible for repainting road markings, but I am sure that they made enough out of the contract to have gone that little bit further, and while they were already on-site, saved the tax payer some the cost of the highways department coming out to repaint the markings at some later stage.”

Jake Sami, Wales & West Utilities Programme Controller for Burnham-On-Sea, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have been working in the Victoria Street area of Burnham-On-Sea upgrade the gas network. This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

“Our work began in January and was completed ahead of schedule this month.”

“When we finish working in the road, we need to fill in any holes that we have dug. As required by law we must then replace any road markings that are removed during work immediately.”

“At times, this can mean that older road markings on sections of road where we have not been working appear faded. While it’s then the responsibility of the local highways authority to maintain and replace these markings, on this occasion our team will put back the remaining road markings.”

A Somerset County Council spokesman adds: “We understand Wales and West Utilities which carried out the work is looking into what has happened here. They have confirmed they will be instructing the contractor to finish the lettering.”