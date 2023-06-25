Burnham-On-Sea Heritage Group has received a surprise ‘thank you’ card from King Charles and Queen Camilla after they produced a leaflet to mark the Coronation last month featuring past local Royal visits.

The leaflet, called ‘Highbridge and Burnham Royal Visits’, featured local photos of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Princess Alexandra, plus previous Coronations, as reported here.

The group’s Ann Popham told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “As the leafket was published for the Coronation, we sent a copy to the Palace.”

“Out of the blue, a thank you card has arrived from King Charles and Queen Camilla, signed by them, which was a really wonderful surprise!”

A message from the Royal couple inside the card states: “We were deeply touched by your most kind and thoughtful message following our Coronation. We are enormously grateful to everyone who took part in the celebrations, and particularly appreciate that you so generously took the time to write to us on this very special occasion.”

Ann adds: “They must have received thousands of letters and messages so we didn’t expect to receive anything.”

The heritage group has published a series of leaflets over the years featuring historic photos in the two towns. Some of the leaflets are still available from Burnham tourist information centre.

Pictured: Burnham Heritage Group’s Ann Popham and Paul Hambleton