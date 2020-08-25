Somerset Waste Partnership has confirmed rubbish collection days and recycling centre opening times for the Summer Bank Holiday weekend.

Rubbish collections will not take place in the Burnham-On-Sea area on Summer Bank Holiday Monday (31st August), so recycling and rubbish services will be one day later next week.

“The changes affect collections of recycling, refuse and garden waste, as well as assisted collections,” said a spokesman.

“Residents should sort and segregate materials, ensure no recycling – especially food – is in the rubbish bin, and put all waste containers out by 7am.”

Recycling sites remain on their usual timetables, with all 16 in Somerset open 9am-4pm on the Bank Holiday Saturday and Sunday weekend.

And 12 sites will be open 9am-6pm on Bank Holiday Monday: Bridgwater, Castle Cary, Chard, Cheddar, Crewkerne, Frome, Minehead, Street, Taunton, Wells, Williton, Yeovil.

All kerbside collections return to their usual schedules from Monday 7th September. For more details, visit: somersetwaste.gov.uk.