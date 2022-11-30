Housebuilder Wain Homes has opened the doors to its show home at the new Brue Reach development in East Huntspill.

The development will have 24 three and four-bedroom properties for market sale.

Sarah Williams, Sales Director at Wain Homes, says: “There has been huge interest in the homes on offer here, largely from local people who want to stay in the area but who need more space.”

“The show home allows visitors to see the size and quality of the properties we are building.”

The ‘Haversham’ show home is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom property aimed at a growing family.

Sarah adds: “New homes offer not just great design but incredible energy efficiency with the highest levels of insulation, meaning home owners can make huge savings on energy bills compared to older properties.”

“East Huntspill is a thriving village with a great primary school and lots of community activities such as the Cricket Club where we are proud to sponsor the kit for two new youth teams.”

“We are very excited to open the show home and look forward to welcoming people through the doors.”

Homes at Brue Reach start from £320,000 and part exchange is available on selected plots. The show home is open Thursday to Monday between 10am and 5pm.