Singing Children of Africa return to Burnham-On-Sea for sell-out performances

The Singing Children of Kenya choir have been performing in Burnham-On-Sea this week as part of their UK tour.

The talented group of children from Kenya is associated with the locally-based charity Educate the Kids, which operates the Jolaurabi School in Mombasa.

The talented youngsters from Kenya last visited Burnham in 2023, as we reported here, and have this week performed at Cribbs Causeway in Bristol, plus Burnham’s Frith House, Victoria Hotel, Tudor Lodge followed by a sell-out performance at The Princess Theatre.

They have been delighting residents with their uplifting songs and colourful costumes, pictured here.

Each child is sponsored by supporters here in the UK, with just £11 a month providing them with an education and two nutritious meals a day. This vital support helps them build a brighter future, equipping them with the skills to find work and support their families.

“Educate the Kids’ mission is to provide education to some of the poorest children in the area, offering them a chance to break the cycle of poverty through learning,” says a spokesperson.

“The choir members are selected through auditions and represent some of the school’s most gifted performers. Their performances are a vibrant mix of traditional African songs and dances, showcasing their incredible talent and the rich cultural heritage of their community.”

Today (Tuesday 16th September), they are performing at Burnham’s Lakeside Holiday Park at 7pm. Tickets are priced at £5 per person from amberrandall12@outlook.com