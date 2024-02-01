Six new public electric vehicle charging stations have been installed in the car park next to Highbridge’s Costa Coffee drive-thru.

InstaVolt has installed the six rapid electric vehicle charging stations in the car park located next to Bennett Road.

“InstaVolt have installed six rapid electric vehicle charging stations oposite the car park of Toolstation with associated equipment,” confirms a spokesman.

Public EV charging bays are also available at Burnham’s Tesco store and five are at Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll.