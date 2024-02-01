Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club will be holding a two-day charity event this weekend where local people are welcome to visit.

Both the club’s local teams will be playing at home this weekend and are hoping for a big crowd.

Saturday’s event will be held in support of Burnham and Highbridge mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory from 2-4pm.

A Burnham Rugby Club spokesman adds: “This event is where we support a local charity by getting our players and supporters to donate as much as they can over the course of the weekend.”

“Donations will be made via raffles, gate fees as well as donations.”

“Our chosen charity is In Charley’s Memory, a charity very close to many members of the club. The charity gives huge support in the fight against mental health.”

“Three years ago at this time we did our 1,000km challenge where we ran or walked for 24 hours to raise over £1000 for our charity.”

“Saturday also sees our race night, starting at 6pm when we will have a series of six races where you will be able to win big with plenty of cash prizes on offer. All are welcome but please note only over 18s allowed to place any bets.”

Pictured: Burnham Rugby team in action (Photo: Mo Hunt)