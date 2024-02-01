Top tribute group The Unravelling Wilburys will be performing in Burnham-On-Sea this March.

Tickets are on sale now for the show at The Princess Theatre on Saturday 16th March at 7.30pm.

A spokesperson adds: “Playing the country-rock songs of the 1980s supergroup ‘The Traveling Wilburys’, the band also steal some choice numbers from the back catalogue of each of its five iconic members; Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, George Harrison, Bob Dylan and Jeff Lynne.”

“Born out of the ashes of the popular Beatles tribute band Sgt Pepper’s Only Dart Board Band, the fabulous group are made up of Sticky Willy, Walter, Thumper, Blind Melon and Honky Tonk Wilbury, the “real” Wilbury brothers, who present their own unique slant on what it means to be a tribute band.”

“This top tribute show is more than just a tribute – they are the complete package.l With their perfect combination of brilliant musicianship and tongue in cheek humour, they have had rave reviews throughout the UK.”

The show tells the story of the fateful night in Nashville’s Tootsies Bar in 1987, when their songs were (allegedly) stolen by Messrs Orbison & Co. and the hard road they had to tread to get ‘em back.

Songs such as ‘End of the Line’, ‘Handle with Care’, ‘The Devil’s Been Busy’, and ‘Tweeter and The Monkey Man’ form the basis of the set, which also features additional choice cuts including ‘Pretty Woman’ (Orbison), ‘Mr Blue Sky’ (Lynne), ‘American Girl’ (Petty), ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ (Harrison), and ‘A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall’ (Dylan).

Tickets, priced £19, for The Unravelling Wilburys on Saturday 16th March 7.30pm are available from https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/the-unravelling-wilburys/