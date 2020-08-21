The achievements of young people in Somerset should not be forgotten in the confusion of the past week, Somerset County Council’s Education Cabinet Member has said.

Councillor Faye Purbrick has issued a personal message of support on behalf of the council to all students and staff after a rollercoaster two weeks during which pupils, staff and parents have been through the mill emotionally.

“We welcome the decision for students to be assessed using centre assessed grades following the well-documented problems last week.”

“Young people and parents have had a stressful time – first facing the difficulties around A-level results and university places and uncertainty about their future.”

“Then with worry about the forthcoming GCSE results, out today, which thankfully will now be teacher assessed.”

“We also hope that any issues around BTEC assessments are quickly resolved to avoid any further unnecessary distress.”

“Well done to all students for coping with unimaginable stress – we now want to ensure you can get support and guidance moving forward. There are a number of online resources and help available which we’ll be directing students to.”

“Every GCSE grade represents years of hard work from students, teachers, families and school leaders alike. The achievements of Somerset’s young people and schools should not be forgotten in this.”

The Council’s Children’s Services has also been working hard to ensure extra support those young people leaving care and other vulnerable groups at this time.

Julie Young, Somerset County Council’s Post 16 Advisor said although the position was now clearer and more positive for students, staff and young people have still faced a tough few weeks.

She said: “We know a lot of uncertainty will continue and it will take a little time for schools and colleges to cater for all students’ needs. We’d like to thank Somerset’s further education colleges for their positive approach over the last few weeks – before this week’s news they made it clear they would honour offers to all students regardless of the outcome of Government moderation and have been on the front foot to reassure young people worried about the GCSE process.”

“We’d urge young people and parents to keep in contact with their school or college and please discuss your concerns with them.”

Children and young people can access a range of support for their emotional health and wellbeing at a dedicated website hosted by Somerset County Council’s Public Health Children and Young People’s Team.