Domestic abuse victims and their children living in Somerset will be able to receive more support thanks to £1.9million of extra government funding.

The funding will help victims and their children access life-saving support including advocacy, counselling and therapy in safe locations such as refuges or specialist safe accommodation, where victims and their children can go to get away from their abusers.

Councils in Somerset will receive the second most in the South West with £1.9million.

This includes £1million for Somerset County Council, £378,000 for North Somerset Council and £311,000 for Bath and North East Somerset Council.

Councils across England will receive £125million in total, including £11.2million for the South West.

Under a new duty, which was a key Conservative manifesto commitment at the last election, councils will be required to provide support to domestic abuse victims and their children within safe accommodation services, where needs have been identified.

It will come into force later this year with the passage of the landmark Domestic Abuse Bill, with funding announced in advance so local authorities know how much they will receive for these vital services and can begin to plan.

This funding is part of a wider package of support for victims of rape and domestic abuse, with a £40million funding boost for victim support services announced on 1 February 2021.

It builds on the unprecedented £76million pledged in May 2020 to ensure vital services including refuges, helplines and counselling remain accessible throughout the pandemic.

In January 2021 the government also launched the ‘Ask for ANI’ codeword scheme, which provides victims of domestic abuse access to immediate help from the police or other support services from their local pharmacy.

The government is determined to support vulnerable people throughout the pandemic and is working closely with councils, charities and other partners to ensure they get the support they need.

Eddie Hughes, Minister for Rough Sleeping and Housing, said: “Domestic abuse is a heinous crime which threatens the lives of victims in their own homes where they should feel safe.”

“So it’s right that we’re giving victims support in safe accommodation and providing councils with money to deliver essential services that will help them and their children rebuild their lives.”

“This is part of a long-term strategy to provide broader support for domestic abuse victims, both in safe accommodation like refuges and in their homes.”