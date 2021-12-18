Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service has this week awarded a Certificate of Appreciation to a Highbridge company.

The Jewson branch in Highbridge was presented with a Chief Fire Officer’s Certificate of Appreciation.

“This is in recognition of the contribution made to the community by releasing one of our On-Call firefighters, FF Steve Pike, from their primary employment with them, to attend emergency fire calls as part of the Burnham-On-Sea crew,” says a spokesman.

“The support of local employers like this is imperative for us to maintain an emergency response for the community.”

“We are currently recruiting so if any other businesses have staff that could take up the challenge of becoming an on-call firefighter, you could soon be receiving your own certificate. Thank you again to Jewsons.”

Pictured: Employee and On-Call Crew Firefighter Steve Pike with Station Commander Ian Hazelton presenting the certificate to James Smith, branch manager of Jewsons alongside members of his staff