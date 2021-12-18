Burnham-On-Sea’s rescue hovercraft were called to Weston beach on Friday (December 17th) after two people were reported to be stuck in mud.

Coastguards called the BARB hovercrafts to an area of the beach near the Grand Pier to help a mother and child in mud.

A BARB spokesman says: “BARB’s volunteers were called to Weston beach at 10.09am by Coastguards on Friday morning to assist a woman and child in difficulty in mud.”

“Both BARB’s hovercrafts were driven to Weston and one was launched on the beach near the Grand Pier to help Coastguards while the other craft was ready to launch.”

“Fortunately, the two people managed to get safely out of the mud — a successful outcome to the incident.”