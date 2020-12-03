Plans are fully underway in Somerset to prepare for a mass Covid-19 vaccination roll out now the Government has authorised the Pfizer vaccination for use across the UK, starting from next week.

Somerset County Council is working closely with health colleagues to support the vaccination programme. This includes having hundreds of Council staff on standby ready to be redeployed to assist the programme and identifying vaccination locations.

We’re working with the NHS on a plan to make the vaccine available to the people of Somerset in a planned way and in line with national guidance – so watch this space for more information shortly.

The Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations will shortly publish its final advice for the priority groups to receive the vaccine, including care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

Trudi Grant, Public Health Director at Somerset County Council, pictured below, says: “We welcome the news the 95% effective Pfizer vaccination has been approved.”

She adds: “Following months of rigorous clinical trials, medical experts have concluded the vaccination meets its strict standards of ‘safety, quality and effectiveness’.”

“This is a real turning point in the fight against the disease and will help save thousands of lives.”

“We expect the first supplies of vaccination here in Somerset imminently and will keep you informed when we have more information to share.”

For more information about the announcement, click here.

Who will get Covid vaccinations first?