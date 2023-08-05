Somerset Wildlife Trust is holding a free ‘wild plant ramble’ in Highbridge this week.

The event will take place on Tuesday 8th August from 10.30am to 1pm, meeting outside the Purple Spoon Cafe at Highbridge YMCA.

A Wildlife Trust spokesman says: “Take a short walk with us along the River Brue in Highbridge, pausing to investigate the array of wild plants that we encounter.”

“This will be a gentle and pleasant walk designed to begin collecting records of the plant diversity in the area of the Brue Green Pathways Project.”

“There will also be opportunities to offer up your ideas about the project, to learn more about local plant life, to socialise and to enjoy nature.”

See more details at https://www.somersetwildlife.org/events/2023-08-08-wild-plant-ramble-highbridge