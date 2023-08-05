The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre held their popular annual Garden Party on Saturday (5th August).

The poor weather forced the event to relocate indoors into the Community Centre itself rather than be held as planned in a garden at a home in Rectory Road.

“A thoroughly good time was had by all as more than 50 people braved the wind and rain to enjoy not only strawberries and cream with tea, coffee and cakes but also a raffle, tombola and craft stall,” says spokesman Anthony Ford.

“The prizes for the raffle were kindly donated by Berrow Co-op, Westcroft Eggs, Asda, Tesco and St Margaret’s Hospice Shop.”

“Entertainment was provided by the drumming group ‘Rhythm Harmony’ who gave an energetic and captivating performance.”

All proceeds from the event are going towards the upkeep and maintenance of the Community Centre.

Pictured: Saturday’s event underway in the Community Centre (Photos Anthony Ford & Mike Lang)