The first of a new series of weekly Sunday afternoon car boot sales in West Huntspill is scheduled to go ahead today (Sunday, August 6th).

The new West Huntspill Car Boot Sale will be held between 1.30pm and 4pm. Sellers will be able to access the site from 12.30pm.

Organiser Paul Stewart from Paul’s Promotions says the event will go ahead, weather permitting.

It is being held in a field next to the A38 opposite The Woodpile (TA9 3RH) near Sedgemoor Crematorium.

Paul says the sale will be held there every Sunday through to October, depending on the weather, with catering and toilets available.

Sellers can buy a pitch for £6 and public parking costs £2, and pedestrians can enter for £1. No dogs are allowed on site. More details on 07900 621199.

Paul’s Promotions, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, also runs car boot sales at Prockters Farm and at the BASC Sports Ground in Burnham which continue.

The BASC car boot sales in Burnham on Fridays and Saturdays continue.