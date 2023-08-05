A Berrow caravan park has unveiled plans to create 96 static caravan pitches to be used by tourists and Hinkley Point workers.

If permission is granted by Somerset Council, Rose Farm Caravan Park would use a field on its eastern edge to site the new pitches, plus a recreational square and dog walking and jogging paths.

A design and access statement from the applicant says: “This project involves a huge investment by the applicant to improve the tourism offer available to the district with opportunities arising for the local economy, local contractors as well as additional secure full time employment opportunities in the tourism industry.”

“On-site employment alone will amount to four to five additional new full-time equivalent jobs.”

“Highbridge, Burnham and Brean will benefit directly from the increased use of the rail and bus services and from the additional demand created for local services as well as being a boost to shops and restaurants in the towns and locality.”

“This development also supports an increasing demand for both static and tourism pitches in the area and concentrates the supply to meet this demand on a site which is sustainable by way of its close proximity to the M5 as well as public transport.”

It adds: “The proposals are also supported by an existing and continuing demand for workers accommodation at Hinkley Point.”

The application has planning reference number 05/23/00010.