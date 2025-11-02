‘Spectacular’ Burnham-On-Sea seafront fireworks display set to be held tonight

The countdown is on for Burnham-On-Sea’s grand fireworks display, returning to the seafront tonight (Sunday, 2nd November).

The event promises a spectacular evening as award-winning display team Skyburst, winners of the 2023 British Firework Championships, light up the skies with a musical show starting at 6:30pm from the jetty.

Burnham’s Mayor Cllr Mike Facey will lead the countdown to the start of the show before a dazzling display expected to last around 15-20 minutes.

Funded by Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Town Council, the event is supported by local businesses including Tesco, Burnham-On-Sea.com, Apex Mobility, Positive Wealth Creation, Highbridge Caravans and Newcombe Caravan Park.

A council spokesperson says: “The Town Council is encouraging attendees to donate spare change to the Rotary Club’s bucket collections along the seafront, with all proceeds going to local charities.”

“We remind visitors to leave pets at home and not to bring personal fireworks or sparklers to ensure a safe and enjoyable evening for all.”

The event is subject to weather and public safety conditions, and any late changes will be available here on Burnham-On-Sea.com, however the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows there is a low chance of rain, along with a gentle breeze and partly cloudy skies.

A scaffolding platform has been built on the jetty to allow the fireworks to be fired following the earlier high tide, as reported here.

The spectacular display is a long-running tradition on the night before Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, which will be held on Monday (November 3rd) starting at 7.30pm.to traffic

The Esplanade will be closed to traffic during the display as a safety precaution.