Work to upgrade Burnham-On-Sea library is set to take longer than originally expected and its temporary closure has been extended, Somerset County Council has announced this week.

The libray will remain closed for an extra week to allow the decarbonisation work to be completed.

Sue Crowley, Strategic Manager for Somerset Libraries, says: “Somerset Libraries have been fortunate to receive government funding to undertake decarbonisation work at Burnham Library.”

“The library was initially going to be closed for 6 weeks from 31st January 2022 until 11th March 2022.”

“Unfortunately, this closure is being extended by an additional week until 18th March 2022 and we are now planning to re-opening 21st March at 10am.”

A mobile service is operating outside Burnham Library on the following dates and times: Monday 14th, 21st and 28th February and 7th March 2022, all 10am until 4pm.

Library users who need to return books can return them to any other Somerset Library, or you can renew your books online via www.librarieswest.org.uk. All items on loan, but not overdue, will be automatically extended to at least 28th March 2022.

For general support and further information, please email librariesmail@somerset.gov.uk or phone 0300 123 2224.